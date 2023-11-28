Gaganyaan mission: Unveiling the three stages of ISRO human spaceflight endeavour
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 28, 2023
The Gaganyaan mission aims to showcase human spaceflight capabilities by launching a three-member crew into a 400 km orbit for a 3-day mission, ensuring a safe return to Earth by landing in the Indian sea waters.
Strategic Approach: The project's success is attributed to an optimal strategy, leveraging in-house expertise, Indian industry experience, the intellectual prowess of academia, and cutting-edge technologies from international agencies.
Mission Prerequisites: Critical technologies required for the Gaganyaan mission include a human-rated launch vehicle, a life support system, crew emergency escape provisions, and comprehensive crew management for training, recovery, and rehabilitation.
Human-Rated LVM3: The well-proven LVM3 rocket, a reliable heavy-lift launcher from ISRO, is selected for the Gaganyaan mission. It undergoes reconfiguration to meet human rating requirements, becoming the Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3).
Launch Vehicle Configuration: HLVM3 is equipped with solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages. It will carry the Orbital Module to an intended Low Earth Orbit of 400 km, ensuring a safe journey for the crew
Crew Escape System (CES): HLVM3 features a Crew Escape System (CES) powered by quick-acting, high-burn-rate solid motors. This system ensures the safe evacuation of the Crew Module and crew in case of emergencies during launch or ascent.
Orbital Module (OM): The Orbital Module (OM) consists of the Crew Module (CM) and the Service Module (SM). The OM orbits Earth and is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics systems, ensuring redundancy for human safety.
Crew Module Design: The CM, the habitable space for the crew in Earth-like conditions, has a double-walled construction.
It includes a pressurised metallic inner structure, an unpressurised external structure with a Thermal Protection System (TPS), crew interfaces, life support systems, avionics, and deceleration systems.
Service Module (SM) Functions: The SM supports the CM in orbit, featuring an unpressurised structure with thermal, propulsion, power, and avionics systems, along with deployment mechanisms.