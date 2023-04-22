Galaxy M14 goes on sale; Check price
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G sale has started. Check price and specs here.
Galaxy M14 5G is available at an all-inclusive price of Rs.13,490 for the 4+128GB and Rs.14,990 for the 6+128GB variant with select bank cards.
Customers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers of up to 9 Months while purchasing the Galaxy M14 5G.
The smartphone sports a 50MP Triple Rear camera and a 13MP Front camera.
It also has a 6000mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days and supports 25W Super-fast charging technology.
The Galaxy M14 5G supports 13 5G bands, which allows for lightning-fast download and streaming speeds.
The phone features a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor which ensures you get a powerful performance of your device.
The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM courtesy RAM Plus feature, which allows users for multi-tasking.
With Galaxy M14 you get a 6.6” Full HD+ 90Hz display which gives you an amazing viewing experience.
This device comes with One UI Core 5.1 based on Android 13.
The Samsung Galaxy M 14 is available with three stunning shades that are Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal.