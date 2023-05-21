Game on! Battlegrounds Mobile India ban lifted
It was the moment that Battlegrounds Mobile India fans have been waiting for months. Now that BGMI ban has been lifted, everyone wants to know the BGMI download date announcement.
BGMI had over 100 million users at the time it was banned in India.
The govt may have lifted the ban, but it is only for a 3-month period. During this period, govt will watch for any wrongdoing on the part of BGMI.
BGMI, which is owned by South Korean gaming company Krafton, was banned because of security reasons in India.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a tweet on Friday said a three-month trial approval has been granted for BGMI.
Notably, this was done only after it complied with issues of server locations and data security.
"We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction etc in next three month before a final decision is taken," Chandrasekhar tweeted.
However, BGMI game is not available for download as yet. Krafton will announce when BGMI download will be possible.
The game was banned last year in India after an NGO PRAHAR demanded a ban on it, alleging that the banned PUBG game was re-introduced in India by China's Tencent through Krafton. Krafton has denied any link of BGMI with Tencent.