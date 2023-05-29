Game on! BGMI download and playing date is today
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI download was possible for Android users from 2 days ago and from today, it is available for iPhones too.
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI is live from today! After waiting for months, BGMI game is finally available for playing today across Android and iPhones.
Photo Credit: BGMI
Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned by the government of India in 2022 over national security concerns.
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI will be available for a 3-month period initially and will be under constant scanner of the government for any wrongdoing.
Photo Credit: BGMI
While it has not been said so in any form at all, what it hints at is that if BGMI breaks any laws, it will face the prospect of a ban again.
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI is back on the Google Play Store and App Store and players can download it right now with the latest 2.5 update.
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI servers go live today, May 29. In a post on Instagram, the official account of BGMI wrote, “If you are an Android user, you will be able to preload today and play on May 29th.
Photo Credit: BGMI
For Apple gadgets users, it said, "If you are an iOS user, you can enjoy and play the game from May 29th.”
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI has been rolled out with the latest 2.5 update, which has added new features and gameplay enhancements.
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI changes: It is in the form of Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics.
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI players will also have 2 new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun.
Photo Credit: BGMI
BGMI has also provided a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit.
Photo Credit: BGMI
Another new BGMI feature is Super Recall. It is designed for squad members who frequently get eliminated.
Photo Credit: BGMI
Click here
There are freebies too! BGMI will be giving players 4 free new outfits and these can be kept permanently!