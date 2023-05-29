Game on! BGMI download and playing date is today

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 29, 2023
Photo Credit: BGMI

BGMI download was possible for Android users from 2 days ago and from today, it is available for iPhones too.

BGMI is live from today! After waiting for months, BGMI game is finally available for playing today across Android and iPhones.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned by the government of India in 2022 over national security concerns.

BGMI will be available for a 3-month period initially and will be under constant scanner of the government for any wrongdoing.

While it has not been said so in any form at all, what it hints at is that if BGMI breaks any laws, it will face the prospect of a ban again.

BGMI is back on the Google Play Store and App Store and players can download it right now with the latest 2.5 update.

BGMI servers go live today, May 29. In a post on Instagram, the official account of BGMI wrote, “If you are an Android user, you will be able to preload today and play on May 29th.

For Apple gadgets users, it said, "If you are an iOS user, you can enjoy and play the game from May 29th.”

BGMI has been rolled out with the latest 2.5 update, which has added new features and gameplay enhancements.

BGMI changes: It is in the form of Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics.

BGMI players will also have 2 new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun.

BGMI has also provided a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit.

Another new BGMI feature is Super Recall. It is designed for squad members who frequently get eliminated.

There are freebies too! BGMI will be giving players 4 free new outfits and these can be kept permanently!

