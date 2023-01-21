Gaming smartphones under Rs. 30000, Unbelievable options in this range!

If you love gaming on your phone and are looking for a new one for less than Rs. 30000, these are some great options you cannot go wrong with. (Pic: Unspalsh)
Redmi K50i is a great option for gaming at a starting price of Rs. 23999.
The Redmi K50i has some great gaming features including a Dimensity 8100 chip, a 144Hz IPS LCD display, a 5000mAh battery, and a 67W fast charging solution.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus starting at Rs. 29999 is another good option for gamers as an all-round package.
The phone offers a capable Dimensity 1080 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 120W fast charging, and 4800mAh battery. The 200MP rear camera is another bonus.
iQOO Neo 6 at Rs. 29999 is still a great gaming phone in 2023. Although wait for the iQOO Neo 7.
The phone uses the reliable yet mighty Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and the latest Android 13 onboard.
Realme 10 Pro Plus at Rs. 24999 is another great gaming phone and a solid all-rounder.
You get the Dimensity 1080 chip for solid gaming, a 120Hz Curved AMOLED display, a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and Android 13. The 108MP camera is another great addition.
Nothing Phone (1) starting at ₹29999 is well-built and well optimised gaming phone.