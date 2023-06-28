Garena Free Fire Update: OB41 coming, check the details
Good news for Garena Free Fire fans! Free Fire update is coming. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Garena Free Fire OB41 update.
The most awaited Garena Free Fire OB41 Update is expected to be released in the the third or final week of the next month.
To successfully complete the registration process for the Free Fire Advance Server, follow these steps:
1-Visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website.
2-Choose between signing in with Facebook or Google to proceed with the registration.
3-Make sure that the platform you select is linked to your Free Fire MAX player ID. If not, link your accounts before continuing.
4- Allow the website to identify your account, and it will automatically redirect you to the next phase.
5- Fill in the required details, such as your email ID and other requested information.
6- Click on the "Join Now" button to complete the registration process.
7-After successful registration, the website will redirect you to the download page
Click here
Here you can access the Garena Free Fire Advance Server client and available activation codes.