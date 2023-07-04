 Garmin fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro smartwatches launched; prices start at Rs. 1,00,990

Published Jul 04, 2023
Garmin India has launched two new outdoor smartwatch series in India: the fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro. So, is it for you? These feature-rich smartwatches cater to athletes, adventurers, and fitness enthusiasts, offering exceptional performance and tracking capabilities. If you fall in any of these categories, read on.   

The fenix 7 Pro series boasts a built-in LED flashlight, solar charging lens, and impressive battery life of up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and 139 days in expedition mode.

On the other hand, the epix Pro series comes in three sizes, with a crystal-clear AMOLED display, rugged design, and a battery life of up to 31 days on the 51mm variant.

Key features of the fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro.  

Built-in LED flashlight: Available in all size options, the flashlight offers variable intensities for convenient illumination in the dark, and a strobe mode that can even match user’s running cadence.  

New and improved Display: The epix Pro features a full-colour AMOLED display for detailed maps and navigation, while the fenix 7 Pro series offers a Next-generation MIP Display with improved indoor readability, brightness, efficiency, and solar capabilities.

Gen 5 Heart rate sensor: Advanced optical sensors and sport-specific algorithms track performance across activities, providing valuable insights into the body's response to exercise.

Advanced Performance Metrics: The smartwatches offer advanced training features like Endurance Score and Hill Score, measuring sustained efforts and running strength on steep climbs, while considering VO2 max, training loads, and progress over time.

Premium and Rugged design: Resilient athletic design with premium materials like sapphire and titanium. Tested to U.S. military standards for durability and resistance.

Prices: epix Pro is available from the price range of Rs. 1,11,990 to Rs.1,23,490. Whereas, fenix 7 Pro is available from Rs. 1,00,990 to 1,11,990.

