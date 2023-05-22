Garmin Forerunner 945 to Apple Watch 7, check out the top 4 fitness trackers for runners
Photo Credit: Apple
If you like running, but are not being able to record your achievements or even your health metrics properly, then you need to check out these fitness trackers including Garmin Forerunner 945, Apple Watch 7, Fitbit Charge 4 and more.
Photo Credit: Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 945 packs advanced features such as built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max estimation, and training load analysis.
The Garmin Forerunner 945 also provides personalized training plans and recovery recommendations.
Photo Credit: Fitbit
Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and Active Zone Minutes. The Charge 4 provides detailed insights into your pace, distance, and heart rate zones during runs.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple Watch Series 7 features built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and a variety of workout modes for runners. The Series 7 offers ECG functionality, blood oxygen level measurements.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Click here
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and automatic workout detection. The watch also provides guided breathing exercises and sleep tracking.