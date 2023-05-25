Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and Solar Tactical Editions launched; Check prices
Photo Credit: Garmin
These are Garmin's military-grade smartwatches and they thrive in extreme environments.They pack larger displays, offer infinite battery life, and provide LED flashlight.
Photo Credit: Garmin
Solar charging and unlimited battery life are provided by the Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch as it harnesses solar energy for charging.
Photo Credit: Garmin
It has been built to withstand extreme conditions and actually meets U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) for thermal, shock, and water resistance.
Photo Credit: Garmin
The watch uses multiple satellite frequencies and users can utilize improved positioning accuracy even in weak or obstructed GNSS signal areas.
Photo Credit: Garmin
Low-light situations should not be a worry as the watch is equipped with an integrated LED flashlight.
Photo Credit: Garmin
The watch is durable as it sports a fiber-reinforced polymer case that can endure tough outdoor activities.
Photo Credit: Garmin
Watch can track your health and fitness goals with features like heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and more.
Photo Credit: Garmin
Specialized tactical features such as night vision compatibility, stealth mode, and Jumpmaster mode for parachute activities are some of the other exciting features on Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition.
Photo Credit: Garmin
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and Solar Tactical Editions prices start at Rs. 33,490 and go as high as Rs. 55,990. They are available on Amazon, Tata Luxury and Tata CLiQ.