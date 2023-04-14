Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Instinct 2 sale live now! Check best offers
Garmin Summer Sale is now live on its wellness built-in GPS and AMOLED display smartwatches including Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Instinct 2.
Garmin is offering up to Rs. 5590 discount on wellness smartwatches including Venu Sq2, Venu 2 Plus, Venu 2, Venu 2S, and Lily.
Venu Sq2 is equipped with health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features. Garmin's Venu Sq 2 series offers a sleek rectangular watch face, AMOLED display, and can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode.
Venu Sq2 is available at an effective price of Rs. 22490 against the regular selling price of Rs. 27990.
On the other hand, Venu 2 Plus comes with a robust suite of health and fitness features, including women's health and stress tracking.
Venu 2 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 39,990 from the earlier price of Rs. 50,490.
Garmin Lily comes as a fitness wearable that goes beyond the basics of a smartwatch. It is aimed especially at female users and has a number of health monitoring features.
Garmin Lily silicon is priced at Rs. 16990 while the Garmin Lily leather is priced at Rs. 22490.
You can also find up to Rs. 6000 discount on GPS Outdoor smartwatches namely Instinct 2, Instinct 2 Solar, Instinct 2S, Instinct 2S Solar.
Instinct 2 and 2S Solar comes as a rugged GPS smartwatch that is built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 meters.
Instinct 2 Graphite is priced at Rs. 33490 during the sale.