Gear up for NEET UG 2024; Check out these 4 apps

Published Nov 03, 2023
For students, the race to get into medical colleges is hotting up again as the NEET UG 2024 is nearing.

If you are also appearing for the Neet UG 2024 exam, you can try these 4 apps to boost your performance:

 Vedantu: This app helps students with revision notes and previous years' NEET questions in PDF format. 

The Vedantu app offers chapter-wise regular tests and topic-specific micro-courses for NEET UG 2024.

NEETPrep: This app features both live and recorded classes, which makes it feasible for those who can not attend the live sessions.

NEETPrep will also help you with bilingual classes and revision notes in PDF format to support your preparation.

 SWAYAM: This app was introduced by the Government of India. It is designed to prepare you for various government exams, including NEET UG. 

The Swayam app also lets you take proctored exams for a small fee to assess your level of preparation.

  Edurev: This app provides courses designed to the latest NEET UG syllabus and helps you get access to previous years' NEET question papers which cover all the important topics.

With the Edurev app, you will also be able to explore videos, notes, and tests for free.

