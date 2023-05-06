Geomagnetic storm alert today; know about this big threat to Earth
Photo Credit: NASA
The Sun has been very volatile recently and it has generated a number of solar flares that are ready to spark a geomagnetic storm on Earth today.
Photo Credit: NASA
The week of early May of this year has been really unsettling with all kinds of solar storm disturbances.
Photo Credit: NASA
In the very starting of this week our planet suffered a shortwave radio blackout owing to a large solar flare eruption.
Photo Credit: NASA
After that, a sunspot complex turned volatile and began firing solar flares resulting in a rolling series of blackouts hugely affecting the African continent especially.
Photo Credit: NASA
Still after the third day in series the solar storm is showing no sign of being simmering down.
Photo Credit: NASA
As per a report by SpaceWeather, “An unexpected CME just swept across NOAA's DSCOVR spacecraft and it will soon hit Earth's magnetic field. The impact could spark G1 to G2-class geomagnetic storms with high-latitude auroras”.
Photo Credit: NASA
While the report also claimed that this event is separate from the earlier predicted weekend solar storm, which is still set to arrive between May 7-8.
Photo Credit: NASA
NOAA keeps a close watch on the solar storms and Sun’s behavior and warns of impending geomagnetic storms.
Photo Credit: NASA
NOAA uses its DSCOVR satellite to observe the solar storms and the threat they pose to Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Geomagnetic storms can damage satellites, disrupt mobile networks, internet services and GPS signals and cause power grid outages.
Photo Credit: NASA
Click here
The Data obtained by these satellites goes to the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared.