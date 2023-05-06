Geomagnetic storm alert today; know about this big threat to Earth

Published May 06, 2023
The Sun has been very volatile recently and it has generated a number of solar flares that are ready to spark a geomagnetic storm on Earth today.

The week of early May of this year has been really unsettling with all kinds of solar storm disturbances.

In the very starting of this week our planet suffered a shortwave radio blackout owing to a large solar flare eruption.

After that, a sunspot complex turned volatile and began firing solar flares resulting in a rolling series of blackouts hugely affecting the African continent especially.

Still after the third day in series the solar storm is showing no sign of being simmering down.

As per a report by SpaceWeather, “An unexpected CME just swept across NOAA's DSCOVR spacecraft and it will soon hit Earth's magnetic field. The impact could spark G1 to G2-class geomagnetic storms with high-latitude auroras”.

While the report also claimed that this event is separate from the earlier predicted weekend solar storm, which is still set to arrive between May 7-8. 

 NOAA keeps a close watch on the solar storms and Sun’s behavior and warns of impending geomagnetic storms.

NOAA uses its DSCOVR satellite to observe the solar storms and the threat they pose to Earth.

 Geomagnetic storms can damage satellites, disrupt mobile networks, internet services and GPS signals and cause power grid outages. 

The Data obtained by these satellites goes to the Space Weather Prediction Center and the final analysis is prepared.

