Get a whopping 12% iPhone 14 Plus discount now, start your 2024 with amazing deals

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 01, 2024
2024 has started off with a bang, if you are someone who is looking for top deals on Amazon. The e-commerce giant has rolled out various deals on Apple iPhones and here is a notable iPhone 14 Plus discount that should make you take a close look.

The Maximum Retail Price of the iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon is Rs. 79900, but you can get it for just Rs. 69999, after a 12 percent discount.

 If you want to save more on iPhone 14 Plus, you can avail the exchange offer provided by  Amazon.

The exchange offer will save you up to an impressive Rs. 32050. To avail the exchange offer,  the condition of the old phone should be in excellent.

To check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can enter your PIN code of your area.

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a generous 128 GB storage capacity, a Super Retina XDR display, and a vibrant 6.7-inch screen.

The camera setup of the iPhone 14 Plus includes a 12 MP main camera and ultra-wide camera. It features Portrait mode for impeccable Focus and Depth Control.

The iPhone 14 Plus supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15 W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W.

iPhone 14 Plus charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 20 W adapter.

 Hurry up and get the premium iPhone 14 Plus before the Amazon offer ends.

