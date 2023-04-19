Get Free Garena Free Fire Redeem codes THIS way

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Apr 19, 2023
Photo Credit: Garena

You can get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19 for free. They will boost your game many times over.

Photo Credit: Garena

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games.

Photo Credit: Garena

Garena Free Fire developers also rolls out regular updates for gamers and provide new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins and more.

Photo Credit: Garena

Keep this in mind that Garena Free Fire is currently banned in India and therefore, it is not officially available on Google Play Store.

Photo Credit: Garena

 Here are the redeem codes for April 19: J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, FFCMCPSJ99S3, FFCMCPSJ99S3, MCPW3D28VZD6, IBBMSL7AK8G, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, FF7MUY4ME6SC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X, SARG886AV5GR, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ.

Photo Credit: Garena

You can redeem these codes for April 19, 2023 by following these easy steps.

Photo Credit: Garena

In the very first step visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. 

Photo Credit: Garena

In the second step, log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Photo Credit: Garena

Then You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Photo Credit: Garena

After that you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not.

Photo Credit: Garena

The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Check More