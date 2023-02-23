Get Infinix Smart 7, with 6000mAh battery, at budget price
Infinix has launched the latest budget smartphone in India - the Infinix Smart 7 at an impressively low price. Check out its price and features.
Check here
For budget buyers who are looking for a new and feature-packed smartphone under Rs. 10000, the Infinix Smart 7 may be a good option.
It packs a large 6000mAh battery, which is a rare offering these days. What else does it have to offer? How much does the Infinix Smart 7 cost?
The Infinix Smart 7 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 500nits brightness.
Read more
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset with IMG8322 GPU for graphics.
It comes with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 2TB, with support for 3GB virtual RAM.
The most highlighted feature of the smartphone is that it packs a massive 6000mAh battery, however, it is settled with only 10W charging support.
The phone runs on Android 12 with XOS 12 custom skin out of the box and offers connectivity features such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
In terms of camera specifications, the Infinix Smart 7 features a 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and an AI lens for selfies and video chats. There is also a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.
The Infinix Smart 7 will be available in Azure Blue, Emerald Green, and Night Black colours, and will be priced at Rs. 7299.
Click here
The phone is scheduled to go on sale in the country starting on February 27th.