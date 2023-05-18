Get more out of your iPhone than ever before, just try this trick
iPhone users know that their handset has a huge number of tricks in it, but they don't always find out how to use them. Here is one that they can easily master-iPhone power button's SECRET features.
Yes, your iPhone power button has a range of secret features that you will need to fix as per your needs.
The iPhone power button, also known as the side button, comes with a secret feature, which you can activate to get quick access to various features. Check out this iPhone trick.
All iPhones with FaceID have this feature. Those iPhones supported by TouchID can use it by replacing the power button with the Home button.
Setup your iPhone power button this way: Go to Settingsscroll through the menuAccessibility optionnew window (look for the Accessibility shortcut).
Here you will find a range of options to choose from. This includes the Magnifier, which enables you to read small texts by turning your iPhone camera into a magnifying glass.
Next is the Switch Control. It will enable you to use switches to select, tap, or drag items, type, and even freehand draw.
Then there is the Add Background Sound feature that opens a soothing track to calm you down. All done!
Now, whenever you need to use these features, you have to triple-tap the power button (or the Home button) to quickly access them.
Notably, there is no need to search through the Settings to search for the feature you want.