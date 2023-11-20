Get ready for NEET UG 2024, boost your preparations with these 4 apps
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you a NEET UG aspirant preparing for the 2024 exam? If yes, then you should gear up as the exam is expected to be held in a few months only.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The National Testing Agency is likely to start registrations for NEET UG from January 2024. Check out these 4 apps to bring your preparations on track to success.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: This app provides both live and recorded classes. It makes it easier for those who cannot attend the live sessions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With Unacademy you can attend bilingual classes and get revision notes in PDF format to enhance your preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vedantu: with this app, you can get access to revision notes and previous years' NEET questions in PDF format.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Vedantu app provides chapter-wise regular tests and topic-specific micro-courses for NEET UG 2024.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Edurev: This app provides courses designed to the latest NEET UG syllabus and helps you get access to previous years' NEET question papers which cover all the important topics.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Edurev app provides videos, notes, and tests for the NEET UG 2024 exam for free.
Photo Credit: Pexels
SWAYAM: This app is provided by the Government of India. It can help you prepare for various government exams, including NEET UG. you can also take proctored exams for a very low fee to assess your level of preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
You can choose any of these 4 apps as per your requirements and make sure to practice daily for excellent results.