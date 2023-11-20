Get ready for NEET UG 2024, boost your preparations with these 4 apps

 Are you a NEET UG aspirant preparing for the 2024 exam? If yes, then you should gear up as the exam is expected to be held in a few months only.

The National Testing Agency is likely to start registrations for NEET UG from January 2024. Check out these 4 apps to bring your preparations on track to success.

Unacademy: This app provides both live and recorded classes. It makes it easier for those who cannot attend the live sessions.

With Unacademy you can attend bilingual classes and get revision notes in PDF format to enhance your preparation.

Vedantu: with this app, you can get access to revision notes and previous years' NEET questions in PDF format. 

The Vedantu app provides chapter-wise regular tests and topic-specific micro-courses for NEET UG 2024.

 Edurev: This app provides courses designed to the latest NEET UG syllabus and helps you get access to previous years' NEET question papers which cover all the important topics.

Edurev app provides videos, notes, and tests for the NEET UG 2024 exam for free.

SWAYAM: This app is provided by the Government of India. It can help you prepare for various government exams, including NEET UG.  you can also take proctored exams for a very low fee to assess your level of preparation.

You can choose any of these 4 apps as per your requirements and make sure to practice daily for excellent results. 

