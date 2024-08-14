Get Red Dead Online free until August 19: Special bonuses and rewards available now
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar fans eagerly await news of a third instalment of the Red Dead game. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are still available for enjoyment.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Online is currently offering a free download opportunity. The offer is valid until 19 August, allowing new players to join the action.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The Collector Bonuses event is underway in Red Dead Online. Participants can earn double rewards, triple XP, and free items during the event.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Players are tasked with finding rare collectibles for Madam Nazar. Delivering these collectibles will earn players additional rewards and bonuses.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The event runs through 2 September. Players can collect and hand in items for triple RDO$ and XP, enhancing their in-game earnings.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Each week, players can acquire three specific collectibles to unlock various rewards. Previous weeks included special ammo and a discount on collectible items.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
From 13 to 19 August, players can earn the Bluewater Marsh Treasure Map. This map reveals hidden treasure on the frontier.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
At the end of August, players can earn a black Gator Hat and a light grey Carbow Double Bandolier. These items are part of the ongoing event rewards.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Players who participate in the challenge for three consecutive days will receive a black Macbay Jacket. This item is a highlight for dedicated players.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Online is accessible through Red Dead Redemption 2’s base game or as a standalone title. The event offers various opportunities for new and returning players.
