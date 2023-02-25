Get Samsung Galaxy A73 5G for just Rs. 20490
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G just got a massive price cut on Amazon. The premium smartphone will be available to you at just Rs. 20490 against its original price of Rs. 47490. (Amazon)
Read here
Amazon is all set to make your Holi colourful with its huge price cut of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. (Samsung)
You can Grab Samsung Galaxy A73 for Rs. 20490 against its original price Rs. 47490 in trade-in deal this way. (Amazon)
Click here
The 5G smartphone, which is priced at Rs. 47490 can be yours for just Rs. 20490, if you take advantage of the exchange offer and initial discount. (Ht Tech)
Amazon is also offering an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 18050 depending on the device that you trade-in. (Amazon)
Whereas Amazon is offering an initial flat discount of 18% on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G which decreases the price of the smartphone to Rs. 38990. Wait, there is more! (Amazon)
Amazon is also offering an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 18050 depending on the device that you trade-in. (Amazon)
The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a handset from a good brand and it should be in a great condition. (Samsung)
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G home for just Rs. 20490. (Samsung)
Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter such as get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions. (Samsung)
Click here
The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with an amazing battery life and quad camera system set up of a 108MP main camera as its part. (Amazon)