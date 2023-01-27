Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G NOW for 15940! Pay 55% less
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G worth Rs. 74999 can be grabbed for just Rs. 15940.
The offers on Amazon have made the super premium smartphone come under the budget segment.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price has dropped mainly because of the discount and the exchange offer on Amazon.
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Navy colour is available on Amazon at a discount of 55 percent for Rs. 33990.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the phone can be availed with exchange offer too.
On exchange, you will be able to reduce the price of the phone by up to Rs. 18050.
If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 15940.
Amazon is also offering 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
To grab the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on offer, you need to visit either the official website of Amazon or its mobile application.
Then select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy, opt for the exchange offer and proceed to make the payment.