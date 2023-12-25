Get some AI skills, learn these top 5 AI courses for free from Google; Know what thy are and how they help
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Do you want to learn AI skills that too for free? Well, Google provides various free AI courses. Learn these top 5 AI courses for free from Google.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check out the top 5 AI courses available for free from Google.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Introduction to Generative AI:
This is an introductory-level microlearning course aimed at explaining what Generative AI is, how it is used, and how it differs from traditional machine learning methods
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also covers Google Tools to help you develop your own Gen AI apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Generative AI Fundamentals: You can earn a skill badge by completing the Introduction to Generative AI, Introduction to Large Language Models, and Introduction to Responsible AI courses.
Photo Credit: Pexels
By passing the final quiz, you'll be able to demonstrate your understanding of foundational concepts in generative AI.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Introduction to Image Generation:
This course introduces diffusion models, a family of machine learning models that recently showed promise in the image generation space.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Diffusion models draw inspiration from physics, specifically thermodynamics. Within the last few years, diffusion models have become popular in both research and industry.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You learn about the main components of the encoder-decoder architecture and how to train and serve these models.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Attention Mechanism:
This course will introduce you to the attention mechanism, a powerful technique that allows neural networks to focus on specific parts of an input sequence.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
You will learn how attention works, and how it can be used to improve the performance of a variety of machine learning tasks, including machine translation, text summarization, and question answering.