Get the best iPhone 12 price cut on these e-commerce sites
Looking for a big iPhone 12 price cut and where to buy at its lowest rate? Amazon, Flipkart to Apple Store, check it out.
From Apple Store, Amazon, Flipkart to JioMart, there are several ecommerce platforms where you can grab iPhone 12. However, if you want the deepest iPhone 12 price cut, here is what you need to check out.
On Apple Store the 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 presently priced at Rs. 59900.
You can reduce the price of the smartphone on Apple Store by applying for the exchange offer. It is anything between Rs. 20000 to Rs. 57800 depending on the value of your old phone.
Flipkart is offering 9 percent discount on iPhone 12, making its price fall to Rs. 53999 from Rs. 59900.
While you can further reduce the price by applying an exchange deal of up to Rs. 30000. If you get maximum amount, iPhone 12 price can reduce to Rs. 23999.
On Amazon you get the iPhone at the same price as Flipkart after the initial discount which is Rs. 53999.
Through exchange deal, you can save up to Rs. 28000. You can also get flat Rs. 2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card.
On Croma you will have to pay the amount just Rs. 55990 to get the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12.
Similar to others, Croma also offers bank and exchange deals.
iPhone 12 will cost you only Rs. 57400 on JioMart. It does not offer any exchange deal. You can opt for bank offers.