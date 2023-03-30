Get yellow iPhone 14 at MASSIVELY low rate today; know how to make price fall from 89900 to 49999 (HT Tech)
The all new iPhone 14 in yellow can be purchased for as low as Rs. 49999 against 89900. (HT Tech)
The device is on offer on both- Flipkart and Amazon. (HT Tech)
Discount, exchange and bank offers can help in reducing the cost of the iPhone 14 in yellow. (HT Tech)
Flipkart is offering 14% discount on iPhone 14 in Yellow (128GB), reducing its cost to Rs. 76999 from Rs. 89900. (HT Tech)
If you opt for exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 27000 off on the device, making its price drop to just Rs. 49999. (HT Tech)
It can be noted that the deal on Flipkart is a limited time deal, hence you need to grab it before the offer ends. (HT Tech)
Meanwhile, iPhone 14 is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of 72999. (HT Tech)
On exchange, you can get another up to Rs. 19000 off on Amazon. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 gets a 6.1-inch display along with pro-level cameras. (HT Tech)
The phone also gets several safety features like crash detection, and more. (HT Tech)