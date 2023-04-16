Get Yellow iPhone 14 for just Rs. 46900! Here is why you don't have to pay the full price
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You only need to pay Rs. 46900 to grab the all new iPhone 14 in yellow worth Rs. 79900.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
The device is on offer on both Flipkart and Amazon.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Discount, exchange and bank offers can help in reducing the cost of the iPhone 14 in yellow.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Amazon is offering a discount of 6% on the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 in yellow.
Check Product
With the help of the discount, the price of the phone comes down to Rs. 74900 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
For further cost reduction, you can opt for an exchange offer. On exchange, you can get another up to Rs. 28000 off on the phone.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The 128GB variant of the yellow iPhone 14 is out of stock on Flipkart. However, you can get the 256GB variant at a discounted rate.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Flipkart is offering 8% discount on iPhone 14 in Yellow (256GB), reducing its cost to Rs. 81999 from Rs. 89900.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
If you opt for exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 29250 off on the device on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Read more
iPhone 14 gets a 6.1-inch display along with pro-level cameras and several safety features like crash detection, and more.