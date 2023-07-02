Getting admission in private medical college? Try these 3 apps to help you succeed
Photo Credit: pexels
Looking and preparing for admission into private medical colleges in India? Check out these five private medical colleges in India and apps that will help you do well in your studies:
Photo Credit: pexels
Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal: It is a part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and offers various medical programs, including MBBS, MD, MS, and super-specialty courses. KMC got 9th Rank in NIRF'23
Photo Credit: pexels
SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Chennai: It is a constituent college of SRM Institute of Science and Technology and offers undergraduate and postgraduate medical programs. It is on 20th position in NIRF ranking.
Photo Credit: pexels
Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre is a medical college facility located in Pune. It has 250 undergraduate seats for MBBS courses. Its NIRF ranking is 15th.
Photo Credit: pexels
St. John's Medical College, Bangalore: It is affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and offers undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. Its NIRF ranking is 19th
Photo Credit: pexels
Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore: It is known for its high academic standards and excellent healthcare services. CMC Vellore offers undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. Its NIRF ranking is 3 in all over India.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
Admissions in these colleges are provided by NEET-UG score. Vedantu app, Unacademy app and Allen Digital app are some well known apps to prepare for NEET- UG.