Getting Ready for GATE 2024 exam? Try your hands on these 5 apps, they will guide you
If GATE 2024 exam is your goal then you should gear up for it now. It is just a few months away. with the help of a GATE score, you can get admission to technical postgraduate programs and will also be eligible for recruitment by various public sector companies. Try these 5 apps for your preparation:
Nimbus Learning: It is an e-learning app for the preparation of various competitive exams including GATE.
This app is designed by the expert faculty of Nimbus coaching. With its high-quality video lectures, practice papers, and study materials you will increase your chance to score really well.
Testbook: For a wide range of resources for GATE preparation, you can try out the Testbook app. With this app, you will be getting free notes PDFs, practice questions, previous years' questions with solutions, live quizzes, and live and recorded lectures.
GATE 2024 by EduRev: Edurev provides this app for GATE preparation for Free which is helpful for various students.
Students can get access to Online Mock Tests, an exhaustive question bank, GATE online mock test series, topic-wise Online Tests, and notes for all Engineering subjects.
GATE Exam Preparation 2024 app: This app is focused on GATE exams including the subjects of Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering & Electronics and Communications Engineering.
With this app, you will get access to high-quality chapter-wise PDF, previous years' solved papers, and daily mock tests for regular practice.
Made Easy GATE: Made Easy is a pioneer in engineering exam coaching. It also has an online preparation app for those who can’t attend offline classes.
With their online course for GATE, you will get recorded and live video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and mock tests so that you can prepare stress-free.