Gift Samsung Galaxy S23 for 51999 this Holi! Price drops MASSIVELY from 95999 (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 can be grabbed under Rs. 52000 today. (HT Tech)
Check here
Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series in February this year and the phone is now available with amazing offers on Flipkart. (Reuters)
If you are planning to buy a new phone or gifting it this Holi, the Galaxy S23 can be an option. (HT Tech)
The Samsung Galaxy S23 (8GB+256GB) is available at a discount of 16 percent for Rs. 79999. (HT tech)
Click here
The phone worth Rs. 95999 can also be purchased using the exchange offer on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
Your older phone can fetch you further off of up to Rs. 28000 on Galaxy S23. (Reuters)
With discount and exchange, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 can come down to Rs. 51999. (Samsung)
For further price reduction, you can opt for bank offer too at the time of making payment. (Samsung)
Running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Galaxy S23 gets a 6.1 inch display and 3900mAh battery. (HT Tech)
Read more
The phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 10MP + 12MP), and a selfie camera of 12MP. (HT Tech)