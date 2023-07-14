Give your brain power an app boost, know how Peak can help you
Many do not understand the power of a cognitive mind. It is a skill that everyone should lay emphasis on to ensure life's many challenges do not overwhelm them.
Cognitive training relies on how we decide to use our brains. And that is where apps can come in handy. So, meet Peak. Its games target specific cognitive skills to provide a challenging experience.
Its progress tracker “Coach” challenges you with new workouts and shows you how you can improve, keeping you motivated and pushing you further.
Peak provides brain exercises from easy to intense. It tests your Focus, Memory, Problem Solving, Mental Agility, and more.
Their mind games and activities are designed based on research to help individuals develop cognitive abilities and get sharper minds.
Its membership version provides personalized workouts, performance analysis to maximize your potential, and access to a vast array of over 40 games and activities.
The app has partnered with various industry experts and organizations like Cambridge to bring enhanced activities and games for users.