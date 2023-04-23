Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch launched; packs Siri, Alexa! Check amazing price
Photo Credit: Gizmore
All you need to know about the newly launched Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The Gizmore GizFit Flash has been launched at the price of Rs. 1199.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The newly launched smartwatch comes with some amazing features.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The Gizmore GizFit Flash comes with a 1.85-inch display with a resolution of 240x286 pixels.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The smartwatch sports Bluetooth calling through built-in microphone and speaker along with single-chip connectivity.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The smartwatch also supports voice assistants such as Siri and Alexa.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
It comes with built-in games that are 2048, Thunder Battleship and Young Bird, for entertainment purposes.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The Gizmore GizFit Flash smartwatch features multiple cloud-based watch faces for customization.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The smartwatch has a comprehensive suite of health tracking features including SpO2 monitoring, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, calorie burn tracking, hydration alerts, menstrual tracking for women, sleep monitoring, and guided breathing exercises.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
The watch comes featured with IP67 rating and can withstand sweat and accidental spills.
Photo Credit: Gizmore
Check More
The Smartwatch will be available to you at the price of Rs.1199 in four colour options - Black, White, Red and Blue.