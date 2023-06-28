Gizmore launches PRIME smartwatch priced at just Rs. 1,799 - limited time offer only
Photo Credit: Gizmore
All you need to know about the newly launched Gizmore smartwatch. Check the price and features here.
Today Gizmore announced the launch of its latest smartwatch- PRIME.
The smartwatch flaunts an AMOLED display with segment-leading 500 NITS peak brightness.
Users will get a 2.5D Curved screen along with class-leading 412 x 412 pixel density.
The Gizmore PRIME smartwatch offers a 10-day marathon battery life and an impressive array of features.
The newly launched smartwatch comes with the metallic body with an IP67-rated design.
The Gizmore smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt calculator, timer, stopwatch, and the ability to provide timely weather updates.
Gizmore PRIME has over 100 sports modes, an SpO2 monitor, a continuous 24x7 heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, a hydration alert system, a menstrual tracker, a sleep monitor, a stress monitor, and a guided breathing mode.
You also get AI voice assistance from popular virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, social media notifications, as well as camera and music control as features in the new smartwatch.
To ensure smartphone connectivity the PRIME smartwatch easily connects via the user-friendly Co FIT App.
The Gizmore PRIME will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore starting June 29 at a special launch price of Rs. 1,799.
After the promotional period, the smartwatch will continue to be available at Rs. 2,499.