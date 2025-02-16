Gmail scam alert: Google provided 5 ways to stay alert and safe from scammers
Google shares 5 tips to stay safe from Gmail scams. Check out and improve your online practices.
Gmail is under attack as hackers are trying to breach the security gate and steal user data. While, this may concern many, but Google has integrated strict security measures.
However, for security features, users also need to stay aware of phishing emails and maintain a healthy online practice to avoid becoming a victim.
Google has listed 5 stay measures which Gmail users can use to stay safe from tricksters.
Keep an eye on Google’s warning regarding dangerous messages, unsafe content, or deceptive websites.
Avoid sharing any personal or private information such as usernames and passwords via email, text message, or phone call.
Avoid entering email or passwords if any suspicious link takes you to an unknown website.
Keep an eye on urgent-sounding emails from tax collectors, banks, law enforcement, and others who are pretending to be officials to scam people.
Avoid clicking on any link via email, social media, or any other platform as they can contain malware.
