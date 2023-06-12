Going for Psychology after class 12? Then download these top apps
Photo Credit: Pexels
3D Brain: Explore 29 brain regions, learn their functions, effects of injury, and their impact on mental illness. Ideal for psychology students. Available for Android and iPhone.
Photo Credit: Pexels
APA Journals: Access over three dozen psychology journals from the American Psychological Association. Stay updated on emerging research. Read, summarise, or save articles for offline reading. Available for iPhone and Android.
Photo Credit: Pexels
PsycExplorer: A comprehensive app for psychology professionals, students, and curious individuals. Discover research articles, interviews, credible blogs, and answers to common psychology questions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
PTSD Coach: Developed by the US Department of Veteran Affairs and Department of Defense, this app offers credible information, screening tools, and coping strategies for post-traumatic stress disorder. Free and highly regarded.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Expand Your Knowledge: Explore these apps and enhance your psychology education wherever you are. Empower yourself with interactive learning and specialised resources, which are all at your fingertips courtesy this app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
With these top Psychology apps, you can deepen your understanding, explore specialised topics, and stay informed on the latest research. They will boost your education levels to a new high to succeed in finding your dream job!