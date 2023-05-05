Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Apple is set to make your iPhone experience even more exciting and user-friendly with new iOS 17 features, which are expected to be announced during the WWDC event. What’s new Apple cooking? Check the top 10 features here.
Journal app: Several leaks suggest that Apple will release a journal app currently codenamed Jurassic, to track the mental health of users. It will record their mood and emotions.
Apps sideloading: Finally, Apple is planning to enable iPhone users to access third-party apps without having to depend on the App Store for downloading and installing all of their apps. However, it seems that this feature will solely be accessible within the EU initially.
Apple Watch synching to be allowed with more than one device: iOS 17 is expected to enable Apple Watch users to connect with more than one device such as iPhone, MacBook, and more.
Redesigned Control Center: Apple is planning significant updates to the Control Center for iOS 17. What these are, is still unclear.
Apple Music updates: Apple Music fans will witness some tweaks to the user interface of the app which will reduce the amount of text on it. Plus, you may see lyrics show up directly on the Lock Screen.
Wallet app redesign: The Wallet app will get a new search functionality as well as a general redesign.
CarPlay upgrade: CarPlay is likely to get support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration with vehicle functions such as climate control and FM radio.
Siri updates: Apple analyst Mark Gurman suggests that activating the personal assistant on an iPhone might only require users to say just "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri." Also, Siri is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to Dynamic Island.
iMessage Contact Key Verification: This feature will offer an additional level of security to users who are vulnerable to "extraordinary digital threats," including journalists, government officials, and others.
Flashlight brightness adjustment: iOS 17 may bring step-less adjustment to the flashlight just like screen brightness.