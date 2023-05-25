Google bans this recording app from Play Store! Did you download it? Uninstall now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 25, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Google just banned this malicious recording app that was available on Play Store. Are you in danger? Know what you should do if you downloaded it?  

Photo Credit: Unsplash

In a tough and quick move, Google has banned a Trojan-infected Android app named iRecorder. It was a screen recorder app and it has been removed from the Play Store. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As per the security firm ESET, which is responsible for detecting the Trojan, the app was initially uploaded by the developer in 2021. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

However, it later became infected with malicious code a year later.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Is it dangerous for you? The infected app posed a significant risk to users as it had the capability to extract and upload files by identifying extensions for audio, video, and web pages. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Users who either updated the app or downloaded it for the first time after August 2022 would have ended up with the infected app on their devices.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

After an alert by ESET about the malicious code in the iRecorder app, Google promptly banned it from the Play Store. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

However, users who had already downloaded the app are still under the threat.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

At the time of its removal, the app had already been downloaded 50000 times. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Those who installed or updated the app after it became infected, are advised to manually remove it in order to delete it from their smartphones.

Check More