Google bans this recording app from Play Store! Did you download it? Uninstall now
Google just banned this malicious recording app that was available on Play Store. Are you in danger? Know what you should do if you downloaded it?
In a tough and quick move, Google has banned a Trojan-infected Android app named iRecorder. It was a screen recorder app and it has been removed from the Play Store.
As per the security firm ESET, which is responsible for detecting the Trojan, the app was initially uploaded by the developer in 2021.
However, it later became infected with malicious code a year later.
Is it dangerous for you? The infected app posed a significant risk to users as it had the capability to extract and upload files by identifying extensions for audio, video, and web pages.
Users who either updated the app or downloaded it for the first time after August 2022 would have ended up with the infected app on their devices.
After an alert by ESET about the malicious code in the iRecorder app, Google promptly banned it from the Play Store.
However, users who had already downloaded the app are still under the threat.
At the time of its removal, the app had already been downloaded 50000 times.
Those who installed or updated the app after it became infected, are advised to manually remove it in order to delete it from their smartphones.