Google Bard AI chatbot takes on ChatGPT, adds image reply option. Use it this way

Published May 25, 2023
Google has added new functionality to the Bard AI chatbot to make it much more interesting than rival ChatGPT.

Till now, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard were text-based generative AI chatbots so far. Things have changed now. 

Thanks to the latest update, Google Bard AI now supports image-supported results to your prompt. 

This will let you get helpful visual responses along with their sources.

Google says that images can help you communicate your ideas more effectively.

They can bring concepts to life, make recommendations more persuasive and enhance responses when you ask for visual information.

How to use Google Bard with image results? 

Just go to bard.google.com and enter your prompt such as show places to visit in Delhi.

Google Bard will provide you results with relevant answers from Google Search.

It will also provide a brief description complemented by accompanying images, enriching your understanding and enhancing your visual experience.

ChatGPT doesn’t have these image search features yet. 

