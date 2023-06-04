Google Bard and Microsoft Bing AI: Clash of AI titans
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Even as OpenAI's ChatGPT brabbed the artificial intelligence (AI) spotlight and kept it on itself for months now, the lead it has built may not last for long simply because the other tech majors like Google and Microsoft are close at its heels.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, for all intents and purposes, Microsoft and OpenAI are working together for now allowing Bing AI to be powered by ChatGPT, but they are 2 separate entities. Both use OpenAI's language models.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
And no one is, at the moment, talking about the biggest elephant in the room, Apple. The Tim Cook led company has not said anything about AI, but if reports are to be believed, it is hiring AI experts at a fast rate.
Photo Credit: pexels
And no one is, at the moment, talking about the biggest elephant in the room, Apple. The Tim Cook led company has not said anything about AI, but if reports are to be believed, it is hiring AI experts at a fast rate.
Photo Credit: pexels
Another thing that is pertinent here is that Apple prefers to call it machine learning, rather than AI. So, if Apple is not out in the open in the race, what do Google Bard and Microsoft Bing AI have to offer?
Photo Credit: pexels
Google Bard: This is an AI chat service that was launched by Google. It works like ChatGpt, but it takes its Information from the web.
Google Bard can code, answer math problems and perform various writing tasks.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Microsoft Bing AI: It is a new feature of Bing search engine. Notably Bing search engine has not had much success against Google Search engine, but the power of AI may change that.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Bing AI works like ChatGPT. It delivers more useful results and performs other tasks. It can answer questions in a more natural manner.