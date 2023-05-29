Google Bard 'Magic Compose' AI feature is here! Try it now
Google has given a sneak peek at several AI tools during the recent I/O 2023 event. One of these was 'Magic Compose' - an AI tool to assist in creating messages. Know how to try it now.
Magic Compose is an experimental feature in the Google Messages app and it runs with the help of Google's generative AI technology. The tool suggests responses based on message context.
To make it work, Google has incorporated AI chatbot Bard into Magic Compose.
How to use Magic Compose? The feature is designed for RCS (Rich Communication Services) only within the Messages app.
You will need to enable RCS via the app's Settings menu
Once you do so, tap the pencil icon in the text field to access Magic Compose.
It will send up to 20 previous messages to Google's servers for generating suggestions and starting the conversation.
Magic Compose offers seven different styles such as - Chill, Excited, Formal, Lyrical, Remix, Shakespeare, and Short.
As soon as you tap on the pencil icon of 'Rewrite suggestion', it will bring style options to let you choose an option that you find suitable. Moreover, you can edit the message, if you want, and tap send.