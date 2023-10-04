Google Calendar gets a new feature that will make your life easier; Check what it is

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 04, 2023
Photo Credit: Google

Google keeps updating its apps to provide a better user experience. Recently, it introduced a new event-sharing feature to Google Calendar that can make your life easier.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Google Calendar is introducing event sharing via links to make it easier for users to share events with others.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Users can find a "Share" button at the top of the screen when viewing a Calendar event.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Clicking this button generates a calendar.app.google/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx link that can be copied and shared with others.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Recipients of the link can access event details and respond to the invitation.

Photo Credit: Pexels

If recipients are signed in to their Google Account, responding is a one-click process, but those not signed in must enter their email.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Currently, this feature is only available on the Android app.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It's important to note that shared events are public, even if the calendar or event is marked as private.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Event titles are not searchable on the internet, but the link must be deleted to deactivate it.  

Photo Credit: Pexels

Event sharing via links is exclusive to personal Google Accounts and is not available for Google Workspace accounts.

check more
Photo Credit: Pexels

This feature may not be widely available yet, as it was not observed on many devices.

Click here