Google Calendar gets a new feature that will make your life easier; Check what it is
Google keeps updating its apps to provide a better user experience. Recently, it introduced a new event-sharing feature to Google Calendar that can make your life easier.
Google Calendar is introducing event sharing via links to make it easier for users to share events with others.
Users can find a "Share" button at the top of the screen when viewing a Calendar event.
Clicking this button generates a calendar.app.google/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx link that can be copied and shared with others.
Recipients of the link can access event details and respond to the invitation.
If recipients are signed in to their Google Account, responding is a one-click process, but those not signed in must enter their email.
Currently, this feature is only available on the Android app.
It's important to note that shared events are public, even if the calendar or event is marked as private.
Event titles are not searchable on the internet, but the link must be deleted to deactivate it.
Event sharing via links is exclusive to personal Google Accounts and is not available for Google Workspace accounts.
This feature may not be widely available yet, as it was not observed on many devices.