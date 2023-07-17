Google Chrome update: iPhone users can now create website shortcuts on home screen
Photo Credit: Pexels
Google Chrome introduces a new feature for iPhone users, enabling them to add website shortcuts to their home screen. This update enhances the browsing experience for Chrome users on iOS and iPadOS.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The new Chrome update on iOS has been confirmed. Users can now add shortcuts of their favourite web pages to their home screen, providing an alternative to Safari.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adding a web page shortcut to the home screen using Chrome is similar to Safari's approach. Once added, tapping on the shortcut opens the page as a regular app, bypassing the need to open Chrome.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Push notifications: Web app shortcuts on Chrome for iOS running on iOS 16.4 or later versions can send push notifications, similar to natively installed apps. This enhances the functionality and convenience of web apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple has been focusing on web apps in recent updates, allowing users to add web app shortcuts using Safari in the beta version of macOS Sonoma. Chrome's update aligns with Apple's emphasis on web apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Other recent Chrome features: Chrome for iOS received notable features in the previous update, including camera-based product searches, enhanced translation capabilities, and the ability to create calendar events directly from the browser.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Availability and compatibility: Google Chrome for iOS is available for free download on the App Store and is compatible with both iPhone and iPad. Users are encouraged to update the app to access the latest features.
Photo Credit: Pexels
macOS Sonoma beta: Apple's recent beta version of macOS Sonoma introduced exciting features like interactive widgets, PDF editing tools, and Game Mode. Safari 17 also received enhancements as part of this update.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Safari Technology preview: Apple has updated Safari Technology Preview, a version of their web browser that offers experimental features. This allows developers to prepare their websites and web apps for upcoming technologies before they are released to the general public.