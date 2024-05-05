Google I/O 2024: All the expected announcements
Google has announced that it will be holding its annual developer conference, known as Google I/O 2024 on May 14 this year.
If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California.
Expected announcements include Android 15, AI, and Pixel 8a. Here’s what to expect from Google I/O 2024.
AI could yet again take centre stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of LLMs.
Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.
We could also see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off.
Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace.