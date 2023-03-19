Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno 8T to Galaxy S21 FE – 5 all-rounder smartphones under 35000
When you are spending a hefty amount of Rs. 35000 on a new smartphone, it is important to choose and analyze all the factors. But if you need a quick guide, from Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno 8T to Galaxy S21 FE, here are some great options. (Unsplash)
A smartphone under Rs. 35000 needs to have some top quality specs just a shade below the premium variety. It is important to take into account factors like camera, battery, display, and processor. (Unsplash)
An all-rounder smartphone must have all of these at a quality that is quite superior. To help you, here are some quick recommendations! (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 6a: An affordable Pixel phone! It gets a 12MP Sony sensor for the main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Though the sensor is old, the clicks captured are superb. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro: It features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera coupled with an 8MP, 2MP camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. (HT Tech)
Even after the launch of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the Reno 7 Pro perfectly fits your needs at Rs. 34999. It is available on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 7 5G: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, it offers a great gaming experience as well as a 64MP camera that delivers quite a decent performance.
iQOO Neo 7 is currently priced at Rs. 30985 on Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a triple-camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. It packs the Exynos 2100 chipset. (HT Tech)
With a discount of 53%, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at Rs. 35600 on Amazon. While with bank offers and exchange deals, you can easily get it under for Rs. 35000. (HT Tech)