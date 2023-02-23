Google Pixel 6a price cut bonanza! Get it for just 8499 against 43999
Google Pixel 6a came as an affordable option for Pixel fans. However, right now, you can get it with an even bigger discount. Check out the Google Pixel 6a price cut on Flipkart.
Flipkart is again giving you a chance to nab the Google Pixel 6a at an extremely low price!
The e-commerce website has rolled out a massive Google Pixel 6a price cut and you will not have to pay the full price of Rs. 43999 for it.
Google Pixel 6a is available priced at Rs. 29499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
This means you will be able to avail a flat discount of Rs. 14500.
On top of that, you have the option to avail more discounts via bank offers, including Rs. 1000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI Transactions.
To make the deal sweeter, you can get another massive up to Rs. 20000 discount while exchanging an old smartphone in the deal.
However, the trade-in value of your smartphone will depend on the brand and its condition. Note that this amount will be the maximum discount that you can get while fulfilling all the conditions.
With the amalgamation of the whopping price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals, you will be able to buy the Google Pixel 6a at just Rs. 8499.
However, we suggest you should check the available discount on your old smartphone first. For those who are unaware, Google has packed the new Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13 with the Material You theme from Google.
For photography, it retains the same dual 12MP cameras as the Pixel 4a. Everything relies on a 4410mAh battery and 18W charging support.