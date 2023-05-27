Google Pixel 6a price slashed. Get a huge discount now
After the launch of Google Pixel 7a, its predecessor, Pixel 6a, has had its price cut by a substantial amount. Find out how big the discount is in this deal.
Wondering why should you buy Google Pixel 6a? First of all, the Pixel 7a comes at a hefty price of Rs. 43999 that not every Pixel fan would want to pay. In its comparison, the Pixel 6a is quite affordable.
Google Pixel 6a packs the Tensor chip and runs on Android 13 with the Material You theme from Google, which is still considered as an excellent combo for a fast performance. Soon, it will get an Android 14 update too.
Also, a Google Pixel smartphone means access to exclusive tools offered by Google.
So, if you are looking for an affordable and fast smartphone, then Flipkart has this amazing deal on Google Pixel 6a that will leave you surprised.
Flipkart has introduced a massive 34% discount on the Google Pixel 6a.
Currently, you can purchase the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a at a reduced price of Rs. 28999, which is Rs. 15000 lower than the MRP of Rs. 43999.
Additionally, there are further discounts available through bank offers, such as Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI Transactions.
Not just that, you can receive an exchange discount of up to Rs. 27000 (depending on the condition of your phone and brand).