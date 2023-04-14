Google Pixel 7 price cut! Grab it for just 19749 THIS way as rate plunges from 59999 high
Sale season is back! If you are looking for a premium smartphone, then this Google Pixel 7 deal is perfect for you. Check out the details here.
The premium Google Pixel 7 is currently available with fantastic offers on Amazon as well as Flipkart.
It was launched at a price of Rs. 59999, the phone can now be purchased for just Rs. 19749. Wondering how?
Initial discount by Flipkart brings the price down to Rs. 55999.
Furthermore, if you use a select credit or debit card of American Express, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI, then you can avail an additional flat discount of Rs. 7000.
The phone becomes even more affordable with the exchange offer, as Flipkart is providing an exchange offer worth Rs. 29250 when you exchange your old smartphone.
If you manage to get the full value of the exchange offer and bank offers, you can grab the Pixel 7 for just Rs. 19749.
However, we recommend checking the available value of your old smartphone before making the purchase.
On the other hand, if you don’t have an old smartphone to exchange then this Amazon deal is another option for you. Without worrying about an exchange deal, you can get Pixel 7 for Rs. 47700.
Plus, SBI card holders can avail extra Rs. 1000 off and thereby bring down the price to just Rs. 46700.