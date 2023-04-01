Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to iQOO 9 5G, best phones to watch IPL 2023 on

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 01, 2023
Photo Credit: Indian Premier League Twitter

The 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has started with its first match held on Friday, March 31.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The TATA IPL 2023 can be watched live online on Jio Cinema app.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

To really enjoy watching the IPL 2023 matches on your smartphone, it should have an amazing display.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Here are the 5 best display smartphones to watch IPL 2023.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The phone gets a 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.  

Check here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: The phone gets a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Check here
Photo Credit: Amazon

iQOO 9 5G: The handset gets a 6.56 inch AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Check here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: The phone is equipped with a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Check here
Photo Credit: Amazon

Xiaomi 13 Pro: The phone comes with a WQHD+ 6.73 inch AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

Check here
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Notably, these are premium smartphones and you need to have a budget of over Rs. 70000 to own them.

Read more