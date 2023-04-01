Google Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to iQOO 9 5G, best phones to watch IPL 2023 on
Photo Credit: Indian Premier League Twitter
The 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has started with its first match held on Friday, March 31.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The TATA IPL 2023 can be watched live online on Jio Cinema app.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
To really enjoy watching the IPL 2023 matches on your smartphone, it should have an amazing display.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Here are the 5 best display smartphones to watch IPL 2023.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
Google Pixel 7 Pro: The phone gets a 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: The phone gets a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check here
iQOO 9 5G: The handset gets a 6.56 inch AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check here
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: The phone is equipped with a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Check here
Xiaomi 13 Pro: The phone comes with a WQHD+ 6.73 inch AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Read more
Notably, these are premium smartphones and you need to have a budget of over Rs. 70000 to own them.