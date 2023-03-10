Google Pixel 7a, Android 14 to launch at Google I/O 2023 event?
Google I/O 2023 event has been officially confirmed. You can expect Google Pixel 7a, Android 14 OS, and a lot more. (Google)
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the dates of the annual developer conference of this year – the Google I/O 2023. (Reuters)
Google I/O 2023 is scheduled on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. (Reuters)
You will also be able to catch it live via live-streaming on YouTube and other social media platforms.(Google)
What you should expect from this Google event? Several leaks and rumours suggest that you may witness announcements regarding Android 14 OS. (AFP)
Apart from this, you can also expect the launch of the Google Pixel 7a, the successor to the Pixel 6a during the event, 91Mobiles reported. (Representative)
It is expected to have a design like the Pixel 6a. However, you can hope for some improvements in specs. (Representative)
Leaks suggest that Google Pixel 7a may be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.(Representative)
Google is also expected to officially launch ChatGPT-rival Bard. (Google)
The report also suggested the launch of the new Pixel Buds Pro. (Google)
You may witness details about the new Pixel Fold foldable smartphone. (Representative)