Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel Fold to AI, check what's likely coming at Google I/O event
Google I/O 2023: Google is all set to host its annual developer conference and the date is May 10.
Google I/O 2023 live event date and time: May 10 at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT).
Google I/O 2023 live: This annual event is for developers seeking to stay abreast of Google's latest developments. Google typically offers a sneak peek into their latest software and hardware.
Google I/O 2023: What to expect
Google Pixel 7a: Google will unveil its latest Pixel smartphone. It is expected to pack a 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz display and the new Google Tensor G2 chipset.
Android 14: Google's upcoming mobile operating system will likely be unveiled. It is named Upside Down Cake, according to reports.
Leaks suggest Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements.
Google Pixel Fold: This is the first foldable smartphone by Google. It is called Pixel Fold. It could pack a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display, and the Tensor G2 chipset.
AI innovations: Google is developing multiple AI breakthroughs. It may unveil an image AI tool, AI Test Kitchen, a Shopping Try-on feature for YouTube and a video summarization tool.
Google Pixel Tablet: Google may launch its Pixel Tablet during the event. It may get a 10.9-inch display and a Google Tensor 2 chipset under the hood.
Pixel Buds: Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series and new Nest products.