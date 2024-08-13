Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched at Rs. 172999: 10 things to know
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Aug 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Google
Google has launched the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the Made by Google 2024 event today. Here are 10 key features to know about this new device.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a durable design with a silky matt back, satin metal frame, and polished hinge. It offers an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The hinge on the device is made from stainless steel and aerospace-grade aluminium alloy, designed for durability through multiple folds.
Photo Credit: Google
The outer display of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 2700 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, the device reveals an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display and both the displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset and runs on Android 14. The device comes with 16GB of RAM and options for 256GB or 512GB of storage.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 9 Pro includes a 10MP front camera and a triple rear camera system: a 48MP main sensor, 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and 10.8MP telephoto lens. The telephoto lens supports 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is equipped with a 4650mAh battery. It supports 45W USB-C charging, though the charger must be purchased separately.
Photo Credit: Google
AI features: The device includes the Gemini AI feature, which allows you to write, plan, and learn, as well as organise and recall important information.
Photo Credit: Google
Also, Gemini Nano, a part of the AI feature, assists in saving, organising, and recalling important details such as events and locations through conversational queries.
Photo Credit: Google
Emergency SOS: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers Emergency SOS for safety. This feature lets you call for help and share your location by pressing the power button five times. It also helps check images for AI-generated content. Also, If the phone is stolen, it can automatically lock or be remotely locked online to protect your data.
Photo Credit: Google
Price and Availability: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at Rs. 1,72,999 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and is available in Obsidian colour. The pre-order will start from tomorrow on Flipkart, Reliance digital and Croma.