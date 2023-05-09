Google Pixel Fold launch, price, specs and more
Google will be launching its first foldable phone tomorrow, May 10, at the Google I/O event. It is being called the Google Pixel Fold. Check Google Fold price, specs and more here.
With the Google Pixel Fold, Google is all set to step in the foldable smartphone market, which is dominated by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.
Google Pixel Fold Design: Google teaser shows the Pixel Fold that has the book-style design. Pixel Fold may have a bar-shaped camera. It will get a glass back panel and the camera bar.
Google Pixel Fold Display: Display panel will likely be made by Samsung and have a resolution of 1840×2208 along with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. (representative photo)
Google Pixel Fold is likely to get a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. (representative photo)
Google Pixel Fold Chipset: It will feature the Tensor G2 chipset, which is also found in the latest Pixel 7 series. The phone is expected to come in either black or white color options, with 256GB storage, or solely in black with 512GB storage. (representative photo)
Google Pixel Fold Cameras: It will have a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide camera, a GizmoChina report suggested. (representative photo)
Google Pixel Fold camera: For selfies, it will have an 8MP Sony IMX355 front-facing camera, along with another Samsung S5K3J1 camera on the front. (representative photo)
Google Pixel Fold Battery: It may get the biggest battery of all foldable smartphones at 4821mAH capacity that supports 30W charging.
Google Pixel Fold price (expected): According to a tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at $1799 or Rs. 148000 in India for a 256GB storage variant.(representative photo)
Google Pixel Fold 512GB model is expected to be priced at around $1919. (representative photo)