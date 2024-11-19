Google Play Awards 2024: Top smartphone apps, games winners announced- Details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Google
Google has announced the winners of its Best of 2024 awards in India. The awards recognize top apps and games across several categories.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The awards honour innovative, engaging, and impactful apps and games on Google Play. They also highlight developers behind the most notable creations.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Categories include "Best for Fun" and "Everyday Essentials." These groups showcase the range of apps and games catering to diverse user interests.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
India is leading the global AI revolution in mobile apps. In 2023, the country accounted for 21% of worldwide mobile app downloads.
Photo Credit: Google
Indian developers embrace AI, with nearly 1,000 apps and games incorporating AI technology. "Hey Alle" won "Best App" and "Best for Fun" for its AI-powered fashion advice.
Photo Credit: Google
"Alle - Your AI Fashion Stylist" provides fashion suggestions based on occasion, body type, and facial features, making it a standout in the AI category.
Photo Credit: SonyLiv
The "Best for Large Screens" award went to Sony LIV Sports & Entertainment for its high-quality viewing experience on large devices like tablets.
Photo Credit: Pexels
India’s gaming scene thrives, with 23 million new gamers added in FY24. India is now the second-largest market for mobile gaming downloads globally.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The best games of 2024 include "Squad Busters" for Best Game & Best Multiplier, "Clash of Clans" for Best Multi-device Game, and "Yes, Your Grace" for Best Story.
